Singham Again Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before watching Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer actioner
Singham Again,starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, premiered in theaters, November 1, 2024, and netizens have shared their opinions about the actioner.
The highly anticipated movie Singham Again has finally hit theaters today, November 1, 2024. Rohit Shetty’s cop film had created significant buzz with its teaser and trailer. And now, viewers who have watched the action-packed movie have shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). Check out these tweets in this article to see what the audience is saying about this larger-than-life action film before you watch it.
Twitter reviews of Singham Again are filled with praise for the performances of Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Shetty’s direction, the background score, action sequences, and the climax have also been well-appreciated.
13 Tweets to read before watching Singham Again:
One person wrote, "Arjun Kapoor looks really amazing through all these good actors.. I think he was used amazingly by Rohit Shetty. #ArjunKapoor #SinghamAgain".
One user wrote, "Done watching the first half of #SinghamAgain .... the 20 minutes of the movie at the beginning of the movie was ordinary but with the entry of #ArjunKapoor the entire dynamic of the movie has changed ...after that the movie has become interesting . maza aaya #SinghamAgainReview".
Another user wrote, "Just saw #SinghamAgain, and honestly, it’s nothing but hype. Bad acting, worse direction, and absolutely no excitement. #SinghamAgainReview".
One fan wrote, "Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned the stage with precision....#KareenaKapoorKhan #SinghamAgain".
One fan wrote, "Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty... But what a cringefest entry of Deepika. I mean Deepika's entry could have been much much better. Utterly disappointed. #DeepikaPadukone #BajiraoSingham #SinghamAgain"
See more tweets here:
The action-packed film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty, with a screenplay crafted by Yunus Sajawal, Abhijeet Khuman, Kshitij Patwardhan, Sandeep Saket, Anusha Nandkumar, and Rohit Shetty.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Singham Again to release on 1900 screens internationally; Gets an exclusive IMAX release in India