Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan is on 'heels of beginning the journey'; feels 'back to kindergarten' as he gears up for directorial debut

Hrithik Roshan is set to return with the next installment of his beloved franchise Krrish. He is even taking on the director’s chair for the first time for Krrish 4. Hrithik recently shared an update and revealed that he was on the ‘heels of beginning the journey.’ Talking about his directorial debut, he mentioned feeling like he was back to ‘kindergarten.’

Hrithik Roshan has been attending the Rangotsav event in the United States. He was in New Jersey on April 10, 2025. During the interaction, Hrithik expressed his gratitude to the audience for keeping the craze of Krrish alive over all these years. He said, “We are on the heels of beginning the journey of Krrish 4 as soon as I go back.” The actor hoped that Krrish 4 would get the same love as the previous parts.

Regarding directing the film, Hrithik admitted that he was ‘afraid’ and ‘nervous.’ He stated, “I am back to kindergarten. Seems I have to grow up in a whole different way all over again. It’s going to be a new challenge, a new struggle… uncertainties, seeking, searching.”

Hrithik expressed that there would be moments when he would feel that he hadn’t taken the right decision. However, he said that in those moments of fear, he will remember the love of the audience. HR added that he would need everyone’s blessings and support.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Priyanka Chopra has come on board Krrish 4. A source close to the development shared, “Hrithik and Priyanka are a successful pair and have an excellent work relationship. It was more of a no-brainer for PC to come on board Krrish 4. The actress was bowled over by the vision of Hrithik Roshan to take the franchise forward and was ecstatic to see him take over the challenges of directing the film.”

The source also disclosed that pre-production work is going on in full swing. The movie is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2026.

