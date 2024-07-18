Stree 2: Vicky Kaushal calls Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer's trailer ‘blockbuster’; ‘Bhediya’ Varun Dhawan gives his ‘pranam’

Stree 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. The trailer of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer was launched today, July 18, giving a glimpse into the entertainment that’s in store for the audience. Bollywood celebrities Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon praised the trailer and expressed their excitement for the movie.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon react to Stree 2 trailer

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share the trailer of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming movie Stree 2. Varun’s Bhediya is also a part of the same supernatural universe as Stree. In the caption, he wrote, “#Stree जी, इस #Bhediya जी की ओर से आपको सादर Awoooooo प्रणाम! (Stree ji, warm regards from this Bhediya) @amarkaushik is back……..phaddddd diyaaaaaaa. The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024. #Stree2 #SarkateKaAatank.”

The actor further expressed his enthusiasm on Instagram Stories. Complimenting the cast and crew, he stated, “#Stree2 She’s here. @shraddhakapoor (ghost emoji) @rajkummar_rao ur on (firecracker emoji) @aparshakti_khurana (thumbs up emoji) @nowitsabhi tum toh bahut naughty ho @amarkaushik director saab hamare.”

Kriti Sanon, who also starred in Bhediya, shared the trailer on her Stories and said, “STREE IS BACK! Bigger, scarier, funnier & crazier than before! Mazaa aa gaya!”

Bad Newz star Vicky Kaushal 'can’t wait' for Stree 2

Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his comedy movie Bad Newz, lauded the trailer of Stree 2. On his stories, he mentioned, "BLOCKBUSTER TRAILER!!! #STREE 2 Can’t wait to watch it!"

Rajkummar Rao expressed his gratitude to Vicky and wished him in return for Bad Newz. He said, "Thank you so much mere bhai. Aag laga do kal #BadNewz in theaters. @vickykaushal09."

Bad Newz, featuring Vicky alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, arrives in cinemas tomorrow, July 19.

More about Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2

The ensemble cast of Stree 2 includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. The horror comedy is slated for a theatrical release on August 15.

