Tamannaah Bhatia says she is happy with her choices amid breakup news with Vijay Varma: ‘I’m quite private about…’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, once a beloved couple, reportedly ended their relationship, as revealed by Pinkvilla exclusively, leaving fans surprised. The two recently attended an event but avoided posing together. Amid breakup news, the Stree 2 actress shared that she is happy with her choices and prefers to keep her personal life private.

In a conversation with IANS, Tamannaah Bhatia shared that she is “happy with what I’ve chosen, and I like people. I’m not averse to random things." The Stree 2 actress emphasized that she values privacy and said, “I’m quite private about my personal life and share only what I feel comfortable with.” She added that this balance works well for her, leaving no room for complaints.

Tamannaah also shared that she enjoys meeting people and interacting with fans. Recalling an incident at the airport, she mentioned how a bystander grew tired of watching her pose for photos, asking if she ever felt exhausted. In response, she affirmed that being in the public eye was a choice she made and something she embraces wholeheartedly.

The actress also expressed her love for talking to strangers, valuing the deep and meaningful conversations that often come from such encounters.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who stepped into the film industry in 2005 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, has spent nearly two decades navigating its ups and downs. With 86 films to her credit, she shared that she embraces every challenge as a learning experience, believing that each twist in her journey has contributed to her growth. While she acknowledges facing overwhelming moments, she remains grateful for the opportunities that have shaped her career.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who first met in 2022 and later collaborated on Lust Stories 2, have reportedly gone their separate ways. A source close to the duo told Pinkvilla, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules.”

