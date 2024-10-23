Krushna Abhishek ends fight with uncle Govinda, visits his house after 7 years; reveals 'feeling scared to face' Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek's relationship has faced many ups and downs over the years. Tensions often flared between both their families and the differences kept growing. However, earlier this month, when Govinda was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself, Krushna's wife Kashmera Shah visited the hospital to ensure his well-being. Now, Krushna also visited his uncle at his home after 7 years and has reconciled with his Chi Chi Mama.

While talking to ETimes TV, Krushna Abhishek revealed that he could not visit Uncle Govinda at the hospital after the accident as he was on a professional tour to Australia. He even recalled how he almost cancelled his tour but after being assured that Govinda was fine and recovering well, he continued his work trip.

After returning from Australia, Krushna Abhishek visited Govinda's house after seven years. Speaking about the same, the comedian-actor expressed, "It felt like I had completed a vanvaas. He is recovering well. I spent about an hour with him and met Nammo (Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja) after seven long years. It was such an emotional moment, I just hugged her."

When asked about the reunion with his Chi Chi Mama, Krushna Abhishek shared how he and Govinda had a good time. While spending time with Hero No. 1, Krushna reminisced about the time when he used to stay with Govinda and his wife at their house. He even mentioned that there was no mention of past grudges while he was talking to his uncle.

Krushna mentioned that he couldn't meet Sunita Ahuja and disclosed that he was scared to face her. He said, "I couldn't meet Maami as she was busy, but honestly, I was a bit scared to face her because I knew she would scold me."

Now that Krushna and Govinda have buried the hatchet and moved on, The Great Indian Kapil fame revealed that he would keep visiting his uncle's house often and even meet his maami Sunita Ahuja someday. The comedian-actor even mentioned Tina Ahuja and Arti Singh have made a plan to meet at Arti's house and he is looking forward to it.

Giving Govinda's health update, Krushna Abhishek shared that the superstar is doing better and he can now move around the house with the help of crutches.

For the uninformed, on October 1, Govinda accidentally misfired his licensed revolver, injuring his leg. After this shocking incident, the superstar was immediately rushed to the hospital.

