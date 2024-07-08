Bade Miyan Chote Miyan composer Viju Shah says Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer's characters were 'Bhindi bazaar types'

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most iconic films released in the 1990s. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the leading roles, the 1998 movie was a full masala entertainer, be it their hilarious camaraderie or foot-tapping dance numbers.

Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, the memorable characters from David Dhawan's directorial are cherished till date. Music composer Viju Shah (Vijay Kalyanji Shah) recently recalled his work experience from the 1998 film.

Viju Shah talks about composing songs for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Viju Shah recalled composing peppy songs for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Shah referred to its characters, Arjun Singh and Pyare Mohan played by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda respectively, as 'Bhindi bazaar types'.

"The characters were total Bhindi bazar type. And of course, I knew David Dhawan. For him, song means something that should make him move his body, and then he feels convinced," the music composer said.

Talking about the unique desi vibes of its soundtrack album, Shah said that the tunes were a "little different" than the trend back then. "It was Indian only, but heavy," he added.

To match the vibes of the characters, Shah further revealed that he composed the songs using a variety of Indian musical instruments.

Viju Shah elaborated on working with director David Dhawan and lyricist Sameer for songs' compositions. Shah reminisced that they would discuss the tracks for an hour starting from 9 am and would confirm it by 10 am.

Here's how Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein was created

Viju Shah also shared a lesser-known detail of how Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein, the track featuring Govinda and Raveena Tandon was composed in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Talking about one of the songs that he likes from the film, Kisi Disco Mein Jayein, Shah shared that Chalo Ishq Ladayein was the first line to be penned while writing the song. The music composer called the song, "fully commercial" and added that the result came out quite well.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's title track was the first song to be recorded in the film

Viju Shah also revealed his favorite song from Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda-starrer saying that he "prefers" the title song out of all. Shah added that it was the first song that he recorded in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda played dual roles in the 1998 film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It also starred Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, and Paresh Rawal. While Big B was paired with Ramya, Govinda's on-screen love interest in the film was Raveena.

The story revolves around two police inspectors Arjun Singh and Pyare Mohan who share a friendly bond at work. Raveena, who plays Arjun Singh's sister, Seema, falls in love with Pyare. The twist comes when two thieves who are their lookalikes come to their town leading to a hilarious turn of events and lots of confusion.

Apart from Chalo Ishq Ladayein and the title track, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the 1998 film also featured songs like Makhna, Assi Chukti Nabbe Taal, Deta Jai Jo Re, and Dhin Tak Dhin.

Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's work fronts

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's directorial venture, Kalki 2898 AD. The 2024 film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani, and more.

Govinda, who is best known for comedy films such as Hero No.1 and Coolie No.1, was last seen in Rangeela Raja in 2019.

