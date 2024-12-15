Triptii Dimri, Kartik Aaryan turn heads at 45 years of Anees Bazmee celebration bash; Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Govinda and more arrive in style: WATCH
Anees Bazmee, a renowned Bollywood filmmaker known for his mastery of the comedy genre, recently celebrated 45 years in the Hindi film industry.
Anees Bazmee is a renowned figure in Bollywood, celebrated for his outstanding contributions as a writer and director, particularly in the comedy genre. Despite encountering hurdles throughout his career, his films have secured a timeless spot in Bollywood’s comedic legacy.
Recently, Anees Bazmee marked an incredible milestone, celebrating 45 years in the Hindi film industry. The event was a star-studded affair, graced by numerous celebrities like Triptti Dimri, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Govinda, and was filled with unforgettable moments that highlighted the warmth and mutual admiration among Bollywood's elite. Currently, the director is enjoying the success of his latest horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Triptii Dimri looked stunning as she arrived at Anees Bazmee's celebration of 45 years in the industry. The actress wore a black bodycon dress paired with sleek black heels. She kept her hair open and opted for a glamorous makeup look.
Kartik Aryan also attended the celebrations, looking dapper in a green shirt paired with a black jacket and blue jeans. The actor posed for the paparazzi, exuding his charm.
Sushmita Sen and Govinda had a heartfelt reunion at the party, with the actress happily running to hug him. The duo shared a warm embrace and were also seen having a delightful conversation.
Animal star Bobby Deol arrived and effortlessly slayed. The actor looked stunning in a grey washed shirt paired with matching pants, striking a pose for the paparazzi.
Anil Kapoor also made a dashing entry, dressed in a stylish black shirt, jacket, and jeans, paired with a sleek pair of boots.
Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit looked as gorgeous as ever, stunning in a white and black cut-out design shirt paired with black pants and heels. She kept her hair open and arrived in style.
Many other celebrities, including Rakul Preet Kaur, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidharth, Sajid Nadiadwala, Mallika Sherawat, Boney Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, and Aayush Sharma, also joined in the celebrations.
