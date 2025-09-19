TRP Report Week 36: Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi rule charts, Bigg Boss 19 climbs but KBC 17 struggles

The TRP report for Week 36 is here, revealing some shifts in the rankings. While Anupamaa continues its dominance over other shows this week, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has earned a top spot, and Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 is steadily rising in the ranks.

Top 5 shows of Week 36

1. Anupamaa - 2.4

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, holds strong at the top of the TRP charts with a rating of 2.4. According to The New Indian Express, the show has a reach of 3.4 million. Last week, the show topped the charts with a 2.2 rating, and this week, it climbed up even higher, continuing its reign at the top.

2. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi - 2.0

Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, had dropped to 4th place in Week 35. However, with a steady rating of 2.0 this week, the soap opera has bounced back, claiming the second spot in the rankings.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 1.9

Talking about stability, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintains its presence in the top 5 with a rating of 1.9. The ongoing storyline and standout performances by Rohit Purohit and Samriddhi Shukla are being credited for the show’s continued success, keeping fans hooked week after week.

4. Tum Se Tum Tak - 1.8

Climbing a spot this week is the Sharad Kelkar show Tum Se Tum Tak. The show, which premiered a few months ago, ranked 5th last week but has now moved up a notch with a rating of 1.8.

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - 1.8

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen a dip in rankings this week. Though still among the top 5, the Dilip Joshi starrer show slipped from second place last week to fifth place this week with a rating of 1.8.

Outside the top 5, Bigg Boss 19 has broken into the top 10 with a rating of 1.4, securing the 9th position. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 17 slipped, falling to the 31st position with a rating of 0.7.

