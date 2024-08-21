What to watch this weekend: Salim-Javed’s Angry Young Men to Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s Kalki 2898 AD

As the countdown for the weekend begins, we’ve curated a list to sort your watch list. An exciting lineup of movies and shows promises a delightful watch that you can enjoy sitting in the comfort of your home. For all the Bollywood lovers, the docu-series Angry Young Men to Kalki 2898 AD; check out new shows and movies releasing this weekend.

1. Angry Young Men

Release Date: July 20

July 20 Star Cast: Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan

Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan Director: Namrata Rao

Namrata Rao Genre: Docu-series drama

Docu-series drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The docuseries Angry Young Men is based on the life of iconic writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. This three-part series dives into how Salim-Javed changed the course of Hindi cinema in the 1970s with their powerful scripts and the famous ‘Angry Young Man’ character.

In addition to this, several Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Farhan Akhtar among others talk about their experience and memories with the legendary writers.

2. Kalki 2898 AD

Release Date: August 20

August 20 Star Cast: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan,

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Director: Nag Ashwin

Nag Ashwin Genre: Mythological period-drama

Mythological period-drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Nearly a month after shining on the big screens, Kalki 2898 AD has now gotten its digital release too. The mythological period-drama film is about the events after the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War that marks the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right. 6000 years later, in 2898 AD, an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb comes as a ray of hope to rescue people from the dreaded proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin.

3. Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Release Date: August 20

August 20 Star Cast: Uorfi Javed, Asfi,

Uorfi Javed, Asfi, Director: Sandeep Kukreja

Sandeep Kukreja Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Last but not the least is Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The upcoming reality show is based on the life of social media sensation Uorfi Javed. The show promises to give a peek into her life, and we’re also introduced to her family. If you’re intrigued to know the real Uorfi, then this show won’t disappoint you.

Interestingly, there is no theatrical release this week. So, you can enjoy a relaxing weekend with your loved ones. Which one are you planning to watch, do let us know in the comments section.

