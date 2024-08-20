Salman Khan gave Vedaa director Nikkhil Advani THIS advice during Salaam-E-Ishq song shoot; 'If you have to direct big actors...'

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who recently helmed John Abraham-starrer Vedaa, has been contributing to the Hindi film industry for many years. Nikkhil has worked with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in his career. The filmmaker recently recalled Salman's advice about directing stars and how it turned out to be his "first big lesson" in the industry.

During a new interview with PTI, director Nikkhil Advani shared the experience of working with Salman Khan during the filming of Salaam-E-Ishq in 2007. Nikkhil remembered how Salman was unable to get the steps right while they were shooting for a song from the film.

While the Salaam-E-Ishq director kept on asking for more takes, Salman called him and stated that he should have changed the steps. The superstar believed that the steps which the filmmaker was expecting could only be performed by the dancer.

Quoting Salman's advice, Nikkhil said, "If you have to direct big actors and stars, you need to understand when they are going to be uncomfortable."

The Kal Ho Naa Ho director expressed that sometimes, choreographers make stars learn the steps which only actors like Vicky Kaushal and Hrithik Roshan can perform. He realized that every actor can't do the steps like them and that was his "first big lesson".

Talking about directing John Abraham in his recently released film, Vedaa, Nikkhil further shared that he now asks him about the execution of the dance performance, if anything goes wrong.

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh play the main roles in Vedaa. Vedaa also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee. The film was released in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

It clashed with Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2 at the box office.

Nikkhil Advani has directed movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chandni Chowk To China, Hero, D-Day, Patiala House, Katti Batti, and more. His production ventures include Satyameva Jayate, Airlift, Marjaavaan, Indoo Ki Jawani, Bell Bottom, Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway, and others.

Apart from Salman Khan, Salaam-E-Ishq featured an ensemble star cast including Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, Govinda, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Sohail Khan, and Isha Koppikar.

