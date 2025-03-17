When John Abraham was asked 'kaun ho' as he came for muhurat shot of his film Aetbaar on motorcycle; DEETS

John Abraham’s love for bikes is well-known to the world. He is often seen talking passionately about them. The proud owner of several expensive superbikes is also spotted taking his motorcycles for a spin in the city. But did you know he wasn’t allowed to enter the venue of his muhurat shot of the film Aetbaar because he came on a motorcycle? Read on!

Bollywood actor John Abraham is not just an ace artist but also a fitness enthusiast who loves his motorbikes dearly. Hence, he spends most of his time with them rather than attending B-town parties. While talking to Filmfare about his passion for bikes, the actor opened up about a shocking incident.

The Vedaa actor continued to narrate that he went for the first muhurat shot for his film Aetbaar on a motorcycle. At the event, his classmate, Hrithik Roshan, and his co-star Amitabh Bachchan were clapping on the board for him. But shockingly, he wasn’t allowed to enter the premises because he was on a motorcycle. “The gates were shut, and they asked me, ‘Kaun ho?’ (Who are you?)” Responding to them, Abraham said that the mahurat was for my film.

Only after confirming his claims, the Pathaan actor was finally allowed inside the venue. As soon as the gates were opened, Big B and Hrithik gestured for him to come in. In an earlier interview with NDTV, John revealed he cried when he sold his first bike, a Yamaha RD 350. The actor-model-producer told the publication that it was his first bike when he bought it for Rs 17,000. But he maintained it so well that when he sold it after three years, he got Rs 21,000.

Last year, John showcased his acting prowess when he starred in Nikkhil Advani’s action-drama film Vedaa. The 2024 film, penned by Aseem Arora, also starred Munjya actress Sharvari Wagh alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra, Rajendra Chawla, Tanvi Malhara, Anurag Thakur and Urvashi Dubey.

