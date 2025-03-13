5 John Abraham movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5 for every action lover; Dhoom to Pathaan
John Abraham is one of the finest actors in the industry, and here we have compiled some of his best movies available on OTT platforms.
John Abraham, known for his intense performances and action-packed roles, has made a significant mark in Bollywood. From patriotic dramas like Madras Cafe to high-octane thrillers like the Dhoom series, his films continue to entertain. With the rise of OTT platforms, his movies are gaining wider reach, and thrilling global audiences.
1. Madras Cafe (Netflix)
Madras Cafe (2013) is a political thriller starring John Abraham as an Indian intelligence officer navigating the Sri Lankan civil war. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film explores espionage, war, and conspiracy, offering a gripping take on real-life events leading to the assassination of a prominent Indian leader.
2. Vedaa (Zee5)
Vedaa is a 2024 Hindi-language action drama directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film stars John Abraham as Major Abhimanyu Kanwar and Sharvari as Vedaa Berwa, a Dalit law student facing caste-based oppression in Barmer, Rajasthan. After personal tragedies, Vedaa seeks refuge with Abhimanyu, who trains her in boxing to confront societal injustices.
3. Satyameva Jayate (Prime Video)
Satyameva Jayate (2018) is a high-octane action thriller starring John Abraham as Vir, a vigilante who targets corrupt police officers. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film explores themes of justice and revenge. With intense action sequences and a gripping storyline.
4. Dhoom (Prime Video)
Dhoom (2004) is a high-octane action thriller about a group of skilled bike thieves led by the charismatic thief, Aryan (John Abraham). The film follows police officer Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan) and his partner Ali (Uday Chopra) as they try to catch Aryan, blending speed, action, and suspense.
5. Pathaan (Prime Video)
Pathaan (2023) is a high-octane action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who comes out of exile to stop a deadly terrorist attack planned by Jim (John Abraham).
With Deepika Padukone playing a mysterious spy, the film delivers intense action, espionage, and breathtaking stunts across global locations.
