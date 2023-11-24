Who is Saloni Batra? All you need to know about actor playing Ranbir Kapoor's sister in Animal

Sandeep Vanga Reddy's action crime film Animal is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Suresh Oberoi, and Saloni Batra among others. While most of the actors in this much-awaited film are quite well-known, not much is discussed about Saloni who plays Ranbir's sister Reet in the film.

Saloni has a very interesting character and her glimpse has generated buzz in the film's trailer. Ahead of the film's release, now is the right time to know as much about her. Let's take a closer look at the personal and professional life of Saloni.

All you need to know about Animal star Saloni Batra

Saloni Batra is an actress by profession and has several projects under her name. She has proven her mantle as a performer through her work but sadly remained underrated. Hopefully, the actress will get more recognition after Animal's release.

Family and Education

Saloni Batra was born in New Delhi and did her graduation from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She worked as a lead stylist at Malaga with designer Malini Agarwal. However, not much is known about her family.

Acting career

Saloni made her acting debut in 2013 in a short film titled The Unnamed Crime. She then turned to television and appeared in three episodes of the sitcom Life Sahi Hai. Her role as Neha was well-received in the show. After appearing in a short film titled Love at First Sight, Saloni made her feature film debut in 2018 with Ivan Ayer's drama film Soni. In the film, she played the role of a police officer named Kalpana.

The actress revealed that she read the script multiple times to understand the world it inhabited. Soni premiered at the 75th Venice Film Festival and was screened at many film festivals to universal acclaim. Both the film and her performance met with strong reviews. It was also one of the five features to be selected by the National Film Development Corporation, as a part of the ‘Work in Progress’ Lab at the 2017 Film Bazaar..

After that, Saloni acted in a series called White Matters followed by an episode appearance on Parchhayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond. In 2020, the actress gained further recognition for her role in Bejoy Nambiar's crime thriller Taish. The film also starred Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Kriti Kharbanda, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Her subsequent roles were in The Knot and in 200: Halla Ho.

Social media presence

Saloni has a strong social media presence and she maintains an Instagram handle with over 40 thousand followers. The actress is very active on the platform and often shares her pictures and thoughts with her followers. Her profile is a mixed bag of her selfies, photoshoots, and some nice pictures with her friends and colleagues along with posters and promos of her projects. Even Siddhant Chaturvedi, and filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Vasan Bala follow her.

Saloni's 'sibling vibes' with Ranbir Kapoor

Recently, Saloni took to Instagram to share some pictures with her Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote, "Sibling vibes with the one and only #rk !! Thrilled to share some behind-the-scenes moments from @animalthefilm with the charming Ranbir Kapoor Grateful to be part of this incredible journey as Reet, his on-screen sister. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions!"

Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and chronicles a toxic father-son relationship amid the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film is slated to release theatrically on December 1st, 2023, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. It was earlier supposed to be released in August but was pushed back due to pending post-production work.

