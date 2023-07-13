Poll: Park Seo Joon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ji Chang Wook and more; Pick your favorite drama OST by Korean actors

Korean actors like Park Seo Joon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, and many more are known for their exceptional acting skills. However, Acting is not the only way to contribute to K-dramas. Some actors are also popular for their amazing vocals. They participate in the creation of the Original Soundtrack of the K-dramas to be as creatively involved as possible.

Drama OSTs by K-actors

Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik are widely known for their appearance in the K-drama Hwarang, the main lead and the second lead characters respectively. The two stars have sung two songs each for Hwarang that will touch one's soul. Recently, Ahn Bo Hyun who is currently leading See You in My 19th Life also dropped the OST I'll Hug Your Past in tribute to Shin Hye Sun's character. Action-Romance king Ji Chang Wook gave his breathtaking voice to the song Watch Over You of K-drama Healer. Jo Jung Suk gave his amazing vocals to Hospital Playlist's OST Aloha which took over fans' hearts during the pandemic, many still love listening to this track to reminisce with the characters. It's time for you to pick your favorite track from one of these OSTs sung by talented Korean actors.

