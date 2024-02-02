Queen of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun buys new luxury apartment for 8.8 billion KRW in Seoul

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is confirmed to have acquired an additional residence in Galleria Foret located in Seongsu-dong, recognized as one of the priciest apartment complexes in Seoul. Prior to this acquisition, he already possessed two apartments in Galleria Foret, and with this latest purchase, his ownership has expanded to three apartments in the Galleria Foret complex.

Kim Soo Hyun’s new luxury apartment in Galleria Foret

According to reports by Biz Korea, confirmed on January 5, Kim Soo Hyun purchased another Galleria Foret apartment in Seongsu-dong 1-ga, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, spanning 297.09 square meters and costing 8.8 billion KRW. The newly acquired apartment boasts 3 rooms and 3 bathrooms, with an exclusive area of 218.05 square meters and a supply area of 297.92 square meters.

According to real estate records, Kim Soo Hyun and the seller, Mr. Lim, finalized a sales contract in November of the previous year, with ownership transferred two months later on January 5 when It's Okay to Not Be Okay actor settled the remaining balance. On the same day, Kim Soo Hyun utilized his apartment as collateral to secure a loan of 4.84 billion KRW, the maximum bond amount, from a commercial bank. It is understood that he raised 4.4 billion KRW in cash and obtained 4.4 billion KRW in loans. With this additional acquisition, Kim Soo Hyun's Galleria Foret property portfolio now comprises three units.

It is also reported that, in October 2013, Kim Soo Hyun acquired a 297.09 square meters Galleria Foret property for 4.02 billion KRW, followed by a 231.07 square meters Galleria Foret unit for 3.02 billion KRW in October 2014. Considering the current market value of Galleria Foret apartments ranging from 7.2 to 11 billion KRW, Kim Soo Hyun's real estate assets are estimated to be valued at around 30 billion KRW. Notably, Kim Soo Hyun's cousin, Irobe (formerly known as Lee Jae Hyeon), who serves as the CEO of Cove Pictures, resides in the 231.07 square meters apartment purchased by Kim Soo Hyun in 2014.

More about Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun, managed by GoldMedalist, made his debut in the 2007 drama Kimchi Cheese Smile. Throughout his career, he has earned accolades such as four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards, and one Blue Dragon Film Award. Apart from his acting pursuits, Kim Soo Hyun is an avid bowling enthusiast and even applied for professional bowler status in 2016. While he initially ranked 10th out of 114 participants in his first try-out tournament, he fell short of the 200 points required for qualification in the second attempt. After completing his mandatory military service, he marked a successful return to acting with the drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

Currently, Kim Soo Hyun is set to return to the small screen after three years in the tvN drama Queen of Tears, scheduled to air in March. This drama, created by writer Park Ji Eun, known for works like Crash Landing on You, My Love from the Star, Legend of the Blue Sea, and The Producers, marks her third collaboration with Kim Soo Hyun. Actress Kim Ji Won, recognized for her roles in My Liberation Journal, Mr. Sunshine, and Descendants of the Sun, is his co-star.

