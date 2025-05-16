Waiting for Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Gulshan Devaiah’s Dahaad 2? Latest update will excite you

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Gulshan Devaiah starrer Dahaad has been one of the most popular web shows in the digital space. The first season of the series was released in 2023, and it was the same year that Zoya Akhtar announced that it would be renewed for a second season. Most recently, it has been revealed that the team will be working out the shooting schedule soon.

According to a report published in The Hollywood Reporter India, the team of Sonakshi Sinha’s Dahaad 2 is currently working on the script. According to a source of the publication, streaming platform Prime Video has given it the green light. It has been revealed that the overwhelming response to the first season has encouraged the makers to mount it on a big scale.

"The work is underway, and the team will figure out a shooting timeline soon," a source was quoted as saying. In addition to this, there is no confirmation if the original star cast of the show will be repeated or if there will be an addition of new cast members in the second season of the highly anticipated show. Meanwhile, the streaming giant remained unavailable to the publication to comment on the status of the project.

In an interview with India Today back in 2023, Zoya Akhtar confirmed the second season of the show. She had shared that writer Reema Kagti had an idea and that she had already started working on the script.

Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Dahaad marked the debut of Sonakshi Sinha in the OTT space. It also featured Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Ankur Verma, Rytasha Rathore, and more in the pivotal roles. It won the audience’s praise for its gripping plot and stellar performances by its cast members.

On the professional front, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti had a positive start to the year with effusive praises for their film, Superboys of Malegaon. It featured Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Viineet Kumar Singh, Muskkaan Jafferi, and more in important roles.

After being screened at the prestigious film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival 2024, the film was released in theaters earlier this year.

