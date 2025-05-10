‘A masculine man will never…’: Kenishaa Francis drops cryptic note after Aarti Ravi’s statement against Ravi Mohan

Kenishaa Francis has been hogging the spotlight after her latest appearance with Ravi Mohan at a wedding. Although the two have previously denied dating rumors, their presence has sparked quite a bit of chatter.

Moreover, the PS-1 star’s wife, Aarti Ravi, recently issued a statement mentioning the actor’s negligence toward their children, while their divorce proceedings are still ongoing.

Advertisement

Now, Kenishaa appears to have posted a cryptic message on social media following Aarti’s statement. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the artist shared a note suggesting that a truly masculine man will never be attracted to a chaotic woman and will instead be drawn to someone who is peaceful.

The note read, “A masculine man will never be attracted to a chaotic emotional energy. His heart leans toward the woman who feels like peace. The one who’s softness isn’t a performance, but a quiet power. She doesn’t compete with his strength but balances it. And in that dynamic both people sustain and fulfill each other’s needs.”

Check out the post here:

For the unversed, Kenishaa and Ravi made their first public appearance together at the wedding celebration of Ishari Ganesh’s daughter. The couple sat next to each other throughout the event and even twinned in outfits of a golden hue.

Advertisement

Later, in one of the viral videos, the Parasakthi actor was seen guiding his ladylove out of the crowded venue while holding her hand tightly.

Have a look at the glimpse here:

In other news, Ravi Mohan’s wife, Aarti Ravi, shared a formal note on her social media handle, which referenced his recent public appearance with Kenishaa. In the statement, the star wife addressed the actor’s lack of responsibility as a father to their children.

Check out her statement here:

An excerpt from her long note read, “My children are 10 and 14. They deserve security, not shock. Stability, not silence. They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them-these are not just oversights. They are wounds.”

ALSO READ: Dude: Pradeep Ranganathan announces next Tamil project after sweeping success with Dragon