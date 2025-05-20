Vijay Sethupathi's movie ACE censored U/A; know runtime, star cast and everything

Ace, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on May 23, 2025. Ahead of its release, the film was certified by the CBFC on May 19, 2025, granting it a U/A 13+ rating.

The film Ace marks the actor’s 51st cinematic venture in the lead role and is touted to be a romantic crime comedy. With the certification, the movie has been revealed to have a runtime of 156.9 minutes, which, when converted, comes to approximately 2 hours and 36 minutes.

Ace follows the story of Kannan, a man who dreams of starting afresh in his life and moves to Malaysia. However, his journey takes a dark turn when a heist gets botched, and it inadvertently pulls him into the life of crime and deceit.

How he could manage to navigate himself through all the trials and how he can outsmart everyone else to survive sets up the rest of the movie.

With Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Sapta Saagaradaache Ello fame Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, BS Avinash, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Divya Pillai, and many more in key roles.

The film is written and directed by Arumuga Kumar, who is uniting with Vijay for the second time after Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, a black comedy film that had actors Gautham Karthik, Gayathrie, and Niharika Konidela in co-lead roles.

The movie’s musical tracks were crafted by Justin Prabhakaran, with the background scores being created by Sam CS. With Karan B. Rawat handling the cinematography, the film is edited by Fenny Oliver.

See the Ace trailer:

Coming to Vijay Sethupathi’s work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Viduthalai Part 2. The sequel film, directed by Vetrimaaran, follows the life of a police constable amidst an operation to apprehend a revolutionary leader, with Soori as the co-star.

Moving ahead, Vijay Sethupathi has movies like Train, directed by Mysskin, and Thalaivan Thalaivii, helmed by Pandiraj, in his lineup. The latter’s announcement was recently unveiled by the makers, with Nithya Menen playing the female lead.

