Ace release date, plot, full star cast: All you need to know about Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming Tamil movie
Check out all the details of Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth’s Tamil action movie Ace.
Ace is an upcoming Tamil action movie that is just a few days away from hitting the big screen. Directed by Arumugakumar, it has created buzz online as the makers unveiled the film's trailer today, May 11. With Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, netizens are eagerly looking forward to the release. If you're planning to watch it in theaters, here’s all the information you need.
Ace release date and star cast
Ace will be released in theaters on May 23. The movie features a stellar ensemble cast led by Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Yogi Babu, Rukmini Vasanth, Divya Pillai, and Babloo Prithveeraj. Apart from them, it will also feature B.S. Avinash, Nagulan, Zahrinaris, Muthu Kumar, Raj Kumar, Denes Kumar, Kaarthick Jay, and others.
The movie is produced and directed by Arumugakumar under the banner of 7Cs Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Cinematography is handled by Karan B Rawat, with music composed by Justin Prabhakaran and the original background score crafted by Sam CS.
Ace plot and trailer
The trailer of Ace opens with Vijay Sethupathi’s character landing in Malaysia after wiping out all traces of his past. He now goes by the name "Bold" Kannan and amusingly assigns different meanings to it. Soon, he is seen bonding with Yogi Babu and meeting Rukmini Vasanth, hinting at light-hearted moments.
However, the trailer quickly shifts gears. The narrative turns intense as Kannan seems to be involved in a covert mission. Glimpses of gambling dens, smuggling operations, and a possible heist begin to unfold. The action picks up with chase sequences and dramatic visuals.
The tension builds steadily, keeping viewers guessing about his real motive. As the trailer nears its end, Kannan is shown holding a hand-drawn sketch. Yogi Babu humorously remarks that it resembles Sivakarthikeyan. Overall, the trailer promises an action-packed entertainer with touches of comedy and suspense.
Ace OTT release
According to OTTPlay, Ace will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
