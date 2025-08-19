After Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj to bring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together after 40 years? Deets Inside

There is some big news for Rajinikanth's fans once again. The megastar's recently released film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, emerged to be a blockbuster on the box office . Now, Lokesh is set to make another movie with the superstar, and this time it involves not just one but two superstars - Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Both are set to come together for a gangster action film.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to collaborate after 40 years?

According to OTTplay, Kamal Haasan has now begun discussions with Rajinikanth for a high-octane mass entertainer. As per the report, talks about this project are in an advanced stage, and after nearly 46 years, the two Tamil cinema icons are reuniting. Their last film together was the 1979 movie Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum.

This upcoming film by Lokesh Kanagaraj will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. However, an official announcement has yet to be made. The discussions for this film are ongoing, and it will centre around two aged gangsters.

While reports suggested that Lokesh's next project might be Kaithi 2 with Karthi or a superhero film with Aamir Khan, the current buzz indicates that the filmmaker might prioritise working on a project starring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth first.

Furthermore, Lokesh is also expected to undertake Kamal Haasan's Vikram 2, to continue the lineup of films within the LCU universe. Alongside this, he will also produce a standalone film for Suriya’s Rolex.

Meanwhile, the director is also producing the LCU film Benz and is set to make his acting debut with Arun Matheswaran’s next.

About Coolie

Coolie was one of the highly anticipated films for many reasons. Audience's beloved star Nagarjuna is playing the villain. Rajinikanth plays the character Deva, a former daily-wage worker with a dark past. The trailer reveals that Deva is on a mission to seek revenge for his friend's death.

Along with Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, Coolie boasts many prominent stars like Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. The film was released on big screens on August 14, 2025.

