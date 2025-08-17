Aamir Khan had a 'problem' with a scene in Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, recalls Tikku Talsania: 'I knew something was wrong'

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi is one of the most popular romantic-comedies in Hindi cinema that is cherished till date. The 1991 movie starred Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt as the main leads. It was inspired by the 1934 Hollywood film It Happened One Night. Actor Tikku Talsania, who also worked in the movie, recently recalled that Aamir once had a 'problem' with his scene.

Tikku Talsania remembers Mahesh Bhatt calling him as Aamir Khan had a 'problem' with his scene

In a new interview with Friday Talkies, Tikku Talsania recounted an anecdote from the sets of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi where Aamir Khan wanted to make changes to his scene in the movie. The incident occurred just a couple of days before the film's release.

Director Mahesh Bhatt called Talsania and told him that Aamir had a problem with a scene they had shot together. "...The moment I heard that, I knew something was wrong," he said.

The 71-year-old actor recalled that he was worried that his scene would be cut from the film.

Tikku Talsania shares Aamir Khan offered him his chair on the sets

In the same interview, Tikku Talsania further shared that Aamir Khan "respectfully offered" him his chair when he reached the sets. Talsania was discussing the sequence which initially had Aamir as Raghu taking money from his character.

The superstar was "bothered" about the scene as he felt Raghu shouldn't be accepting the amount and that it would contradict his character's arc in the film.

Tikku Talsania says Aamir Khan 'touched' his heart

The Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi actor further recalled that Aamir Khan suggested the changes for the scene that he can hand him the money, but Raghu won't accept it. Talsania then praised Aamir by saying that he "touched" his heart that day as the latter watching the movie "25 times to fix one detail is not a small thing".

Apart from Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, Tikku Talsania has worked in movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Waqt Hamara Hai, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, and others.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was recently seen in a cameo role in the Rajinikanth-led movie, Coolie, which released on August 14, 2025.

