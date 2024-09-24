After Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar to step away from films to pursue his racing career and participate in European GT4 Championship?

In the latest update, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is rumored of stepping away from acting as he eyes to make a comeback to his racing career.

By Goutham S
Updated on Sep 24, 2024
Is Ajith Kumar retiring from acting to participate in the European GT4 Championship?
Is Ajith Kumar retiring from acting to participate in the European GT4 Championship? (PC: Vijay/Shalini Ajith Kumar, Instagram)

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is set to make a return to his passion for racing as the actor is planning to participate in the European GT4 Championship. As per the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, the actor is in negotiations with teams based in the UK, Europe & Middle East, it is being speculated that the actor might retire from acting.

The prolific actor who is known to have a passion for racing is rumored to step away from acting after the film Good Bad Ugly to participate in the racing championship next year. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

Check out the official post by Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India here:


Credits: X (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India)
Latest Articles