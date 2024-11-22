Amid Kanguva's box office debacle, Suriya's Rs 350 crore film Karna with Janhvi Kapoor has shelved: Reports

Suriya was recently seen in a leading role in the movie Kanguva, which has been receiving mixed-to-negative responses from audiences and critics. Now, it seems the actor’s much-awaited mythological epic Karna has been let go by the makers.

According to ongoing reports on social media, the Suriya starrer, which was supposed to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crores is shelved due to the high budget. The film, which was supposed to be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, would have been a two-part project.

The film would have been the official entry of the superstar into Bollywood cinema, making it a pan-Indian project. Moreover, the movie was expected to have Suriya playing the titular role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, playing the female lead as Draupadi. As of now, the reports of the film being shelved are making the buzz, while the makers are yet to make an official statement.

Suriya himself has been making the headlines quite a bit for the last few weeks with his recent release, Kanguva. The film, which was released in theaters on November 14, 2024, was a fantasy epic actioner directed by Siva.

The film, which was touted to be made with a huge budget also had actors like Bobby Deol and Disha Patani making their Tamil debuts. However, the film did not manage to impress the larger lot of the audience, especially with the hype it had before its release.

Furthermore, the movie is said to receive a sequel as well, which would feature actor Karthi as the main antagonist, playing opposite his real-life brother. In a recent interview, the film’s producer confirmed that the sequel would happen, likely to be released in 2026 after director Siva completes his project with Ajith Kumar.

Moreover, Suriya is all set to hit the big screens once again soon with his upcoming movie, tentatively called Suriya 44. The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is expected to be a romantic action movie with Pooja Hegde playing the leading lady.

Additionally, the actor has also announced that his subsequent movie, tentatively called Suriya 45, is set to be helmed by RJ Balaji, with AR Rahman composing the tracks and scores.

