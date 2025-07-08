Bhairavam OTT Release: When and where to watch Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, Nara Rohith’s actioner online

Bhairavam was released on May 30, 2025, and gathered an impactful response from fans right from its FDFS. Starring three popular Telugu stars as co-leads, it was an official remake of the Tamil film Garudan. And now the movie is all set for its OTT release next.

When and where to watch Bhairavam

Advertisement

Bhairavam will be released on Zee5 on July 18. The makers had locked a massive OTT deal with this streaming partner worth Rs. 32 crores.

Sharing the official announcement for the same, the OTT giant dropped a post on X which read as “Powerful. Intense. A story that leaves you with an afterthought - BHAIRAVAM. Get ready for a high voltage thriller. Premieres 18th Jul.”

Official trailer and plot of Bhairavam

The film opens with a corrupt yet powerful minister who sets his sights on acquiring the land that belongs to a sacred temple and enlists a skilled CI, Pardha Sarathi, to execute his plan.

Meanwhile, two friends, Gajapathi Varma and Varadha, have remained inseparable since childhood. But they are soon joined by Seenu, an orphan, and the three gradually become close friends, standing strong for one another.

Their lives soon become entangled with the sinister plans of the minister and the CI, which puts the friendship of the three of them to the test.

Advertisement

As cracks begin to appear between their bond after loyalty turns into betrayal, what results is a blood-curdling fight, uprooting their once-harmonious lives.

Cast and crew of Bhairavam

The film stars Bellamkonda Srinivas, Manchu Manoj, and Rohit Nara in lead roles, along with Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, Divya Pillai, Jayasudha, Ajay, Raja Ravindra, Sharath Lohitaswa, and others.

Bhairavam was written by R.S Durai Senthilkumar and directed by Vijay Kanakamedala. Sricharan Pakala has composed the musical score for the film, which is being bankrolled by Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty enters profit-sharing deal like Yash for prequel drama, bags massive 25 percent hike?