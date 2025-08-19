Did AR Murugadoss initially plan Madharasi in Hindi with Shah Rukh Khan and not Sivakarthikeyan?

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharasi is slated to release in theaters on September 5, 2025. However, it seems that director AR Murugadoss envisioned the film with Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi.

Did AR Murugadoss initially plan Madharasi with Shah Rukh Khan?

AR Murugadoss recently appeared in an interview with Galatta Plus, where he revealed that the main character for Madharasi was once pitched to Shah Rukh Khan.

In his interaction, the Ghajini director said, “I didn’t plan the whole film (Madharasi) with Shah Rukh Khan, but I did pitch the character to him long back. I told him 7-8 years ago, and even he liked it.”

“Back then, I only had the character…just an idea, not the full script. After watching the movie (Madharasi), you’ll realize what I meant by ‘character’. At that time, cinematographer Ravi K Chandran arranged a meeting for me with SRK. He was so sweet and said ‘we’ll do the film’, but the delay was very long, which is why it never materialized,” Murugadoss added.

The director went on to explain that Ghajini, he didn’t feel motivated to pursue more work in Hindi cinema. He also admitted that the lack of communication contributed to his abandoning the idea.

Murugadoss concluded that Sivakarthikeyan has a certain flexibility to him, which made him the right choice for the role. This led the director to cast him and eventually develop a complete story with added elements.

AR Murugadoss on working with Salman Khan

AR Murugadoss recently made the headlines after the director recalled his experience working with Salman Khan on Sikandar. The filmmaker said that shooting with the Wanted actor wasn’t “easy.”

In his own words, “It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he (Salman Khan) turns up at the sets only by 8 PM. We are people who are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there.”

About Madharasi

Madharasi is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. While the full plot hasn’t been revealed, the story is reportedly set in northern India, where a man faces a life-altering crisis.

Alongside SK, the film features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon in co-lead roles. Recently, the director revealed that Madharasi will be an amalgamation of romance and action.

