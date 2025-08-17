Salman Khan’s Sikander flopped, director A R Murugadoss reveals why as he opens up on returning to Hindi Cinema

Salman Khan's Eid 2025 release, Sikandar, was seen as his comeback movie. However, it turned out to be a bigger box office dud than his other post-pandemic releases. Fans were upset over the dull execution of the movie, and now the director AR Murugadoss himself has admitted that he failed to handle it well.

AR Murugadoss admits the problem in execution behind Sikandar's low box office

In a recent conversation with Velaipechu Voice, AR Murugadoss underlined why Sikandar failed at the box office. He said, "I couldn't execute it well." The filmmaker explained what was the story on the paper.

“It’s about a king who doesn’t truly understand his wife. We are all like that — whether it’s with our mother, friend, or wife, we often don’t value relationships. Only when someone leaves us forever do we feel the weight of guilt. In the film, when the king loses his wife, her organs are donated to three different people. He then seeks them out, trying to fulfil the things he couldn’t do for her. In the process, he befriends an entire village," said Murugadoss.

Further, he added, "The story was emotional, but I couldn’t execute it well.”

AR Murugadoss explains why he pulled off Ghajini with Aamir Khan but failed with Sikandar

AR Murugadoss also mentioned why he succeeded in pulling off Ghajini with Aamir Khan but not Sikandar with Salman Khan. He said, “I could pull off Ghajini because it was a remake, not an original script. I had already done it before, so I had complete command. With Sikandar, that wasn’t the case."

The filmmaker has directed Ghajini (2008), Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), Akira (2016), and Sikandar (2025) in Hindi. Except for the Salman Khan film, all three titles were remakes of South films. AR Murugadoss, who is now heading for the release of Madaraasi, hinted at its return to Hindi cinema. He said, "I’m not saying I won’t return to Hindi cinema; I definitely will if I find my comfort zone. But when the audience can’t connect with my thinking, it affects me deeply.”

Earlier, Murugadoss mentioned 'language barrier' for him as the major reason behind the bad execution of Sikandar. For the unversed, Sikandar ended its box office journey at just Rs 100 crore net in India.

