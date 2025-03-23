Allu Arjun makes a spiritual stop at BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and offers prayers, WATCH viral video

Allu Arjun had been the talk of the town even before the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Following the massive success of the film, he has been in the news for joining Atlee's ambitious project. Amid reports of him signing the film and visiting Dubai, he was recently spotted offering prayers at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

In a video shared by the official handle of BAPS Hindu Mandir, Allu Arjun is seen arriving at the temple and interacting with the authorities. They later give him a tour of the premises, offering prayers and seeking blessings together. The Pushpa 2 star appears to enjoy his visit, admiring the temple’s stunning architecture and intricate designs in broad daylight.

Sharing the video, BAPS Hindu Mandir officials wrote, "Allu Arjun, Indian actor visits the #AbuDhabiMandir."

Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun is teaming up with Atlee for a high-budget film, tentatively called A6. The movie is based on a "Parallel Universe" concept. Preparations of the film are underway, and reports suggest the makers will reveal details about the cast and crew in the next two months.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Allu Arjun has signed a Rs 175 crore deal with Sun Pictures. He will also receive 15 percent of the profits, making him the highest-paid actor in India. He has set aside dates from August 2025, with filming expected to begin between August and October, depending on pre-production progress.

The film will have extensive VFX and explore political drama. Despite its unique concept, it will retain Atlee’s signature mass elements. Allu Arjun reportedly chose this project for its global appeal after Pushpa 2. He is also set to collaborate with Trivikram on another film, expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

Are you excited about Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming project? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.