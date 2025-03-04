Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon BEATS Unni Mukundan's Get Set Baby in Kerala

Tamil movie Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the leading role, is ripping the box office apart these days. The movie is not only attracting the audience in its home state but also outside the borders.

Dragon surpasses Get Set Baby in Kerala; emerges a big success

Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar, Dragon has already smashed a massive Rs 110 crore at the global box office. Out of which around Rs 61 crore came from Tamil Nadu alone. The romantic comedy also found a significant audience in Kerala.

In its 10 days of theatrical run, the movie grossed over Rs 2.15 crore at the Kerala box office and surpassed the total collection of Malayalam movie Get Set Baby starring Unni Mukundan in lead.

This is a huge feat for a Pradeep Ranganathan movie as Unni Mukundan is a big star in Kerala. His previous movie Marco was a big hit and even became a nationwide sensation.

Get Set Baby met with average word-of-mouth

Talking about Get Set Baby, the movie failed to register a good word-of-mouth due to which it couldn't repeat the super success of Marco at the Kerala box office. The comedy drama is heading for an unfortunate end at the ticket window.

Meanwhile, Dragon will continue to rule the roost as the movie has bagged a superlative word-of-mouth. The movie struck the right chords with the audience and that's what is driving its business.

Dragon in cinemas

Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.