EXCLUSIVE: Is Dulquer Salmaan reuniting with Fahadh Faasil & Nivin Pauly on Bangalore Days 2? Find out

The 2014 Malayalam film, Bangalore Days 2 is considered to be a cult in the coming of age space, as it was set against the backdrop of relationships of three cousins who move from Kerala to Bangalore. Over the years, there has been a constant chatter on social media about the possibility of a sequel to Bangalore Days, a reunion story of three leads, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly and Fahadh Faasil along with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar and Paris Laxmi.

Earlier in an interview, when we had asked Fahadh about the possibility of Bangalore Days 2, the actor had said, “No clue, Anjali would be the right person to answer.” Now, Dulquer Salmaan too has opened up about the possibility of a Bangalore Days sequel. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dulquer said, “I don’t think I am keen on sequels. We didn’t know that Bangalore Days will be a cult classic when we made it.”

He added, “You loose the essence of a film when you try to milk the stature and spin it into a franchise. But both Fahadh and me are open to working with each other. We have hectic individual career going on and it’s tricky to plan dates together. That’s the sole reason why multi-starrers stop happening after a point of time. But on principal, both Fahadh and I are open to work on a new subject. In-fact, we have even discussed some stuff.”

And is Dulquer wanting to work with his father, Mammotty? “I certainly want to, but he thinks it is better to work solo. If we look at it, this decision has also helped me build my own name. I would love to share the screen space with him,” he concludes.

Dulquer was recently seen in Hey Sinamika and is gearing up for the release of Salute.

