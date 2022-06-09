INTERVIEW: Nani on Ante Sundaraniki, comedies & more: 'It's like Notebook meets Harry Met Sally'

Nani is all gearing up for the release of his romantic comedy, Ante Sundaraniki, which marks his first time pairing with Nazriya Fahadh. The actor insists that rom com is an evergreen genre that can be enjoyed by everyone. "Romantic comedy is a genre that can never go out of trend. Once in a while, I keep seeing thrillers doing well, action films do well - they are all seasonal, but this zone of film can do well at any given time.Every good film in this genre has worked at the box office, irrespective of what is in the thing. This is the best and safest," says Nani.

Opening up about the world of Ante Sundaraniki, Nani adds, "Our film has the vibe of Notebook meets When Harry Met Sally. And those are two of my favorite rom coms too. I love Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge too." Nani is among the actors in Telugu film with good comic timing. What's the biggest challenge of doing a comedy? "The tough part of doing a comedy is when the script is not funny enough. I think a well written script makes the comic genre easy. As an actor, you need to understand the joke. If you don't understand the humour, it will show on your face," he answers.

The actor however informs that there isn't a comedy film lined up any time soon. "I want to do interesting films and try out new stuff and that could be anything, including a comedy." Nani informs that he is planning to spin some of the films into a franchise, but refuses to divulge into further details. "I have plans of being a part of some franchise, in-fact, I am even planning on those lines. If I tell you the film names, I won't be able to announce them formally," he concludes. Ante Sundaraniki is set to release on June 10. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

