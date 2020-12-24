  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna says she had zoom call narrations of Mission Majnu; Excited to work with Sidharth

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna spilled the beans on how she bagged her first Bollywood film opposite Sidharth Malhotra.
39884 reads Mumbai Updated: December 24, 2020 12:06 pm
Rashmika Mandanna Bollywood debut EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna says she had zoom call narrations of Mission Majnu; Excited to work with Sidharth
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rashmika Mandanna, talented, versatile and stunning actress of the South Indian film industry is all set for her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Titled as Mission Majnu, the film is a patriotic tale inspired by true events. The Dear Comrade actress bagged this project during the lockdown and interestingly, she read the script on zoom calls. Rashmika revealed to us, "It feels like it happened in the blink of an eye. The team reached out to me and over the lockdown, we had zoom call narrations. Listening to the story and reading the script, somehow got me really attached to the characters. I was in love with everything about this film. And things just fell into place." 

The young actress is excited to share screen space with B-town's handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra. "I'm looking forward to seeing what Shantanu Bagchi sir has to show all of you. And I’m of course very excited to be sharing the screen with Sid. I’d like to thank RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media for having me on board as I’ve always admired the stories they’ve chosen to tell," Rashmika Mandanna shared a she sounded super happy on starting a new journey. 

"For me, when this whole team came together to tell this story, I knew I wanted to be a part of it," the Geetha Govindham actress concluded. 

Talking about the film, Sidharth Malhotra will play the role of a RAW agent in the film directed by Shantanu Bagchi. 

Here's the first look poster of the film featuring Sidharth Malhotra: 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna teams up with rapper Badshah for a music video; Details Inside 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Rashmika Mandanna on her B town debut with Sidharth Malhotra: Grateful to makers for offering me Mission Majnu
PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna looks comfy in a cosy sweatshirt & scarf as she is clicked at Hyderabad airport
EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna teams up with rapper Badshah for a music video; Details Inside
Fashion Face off: Alia Bhatt or Rashmika Mandanna; Who wore the Zimmermann better?
Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sarileru Neekevvaru becomes the Most Tweeted Movie of 2020
PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her super comfy airport look in trench coat as she is set to catch a flight
Anonymous 1 hour ago

So excited!!!