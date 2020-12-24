EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna says she had zoom call narrations of Mission Majnu; Excited to work with Sidharth

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna spilled the beans on how she bagged her first Bollywood film opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Rashmika Mandanna, talented, versatile and stunning actress of the South Indian film industry is all set for her Bollywood debut opposite . Titled as Mission Majnu, the film is a patriotic tale inspired by true events. The Dear Comrade actress bagged this project during the lockdown and interestingly, she read the script on zoom calls. Rashmika revealed to us, "It feels like it happened in the blink of an eye. The team reached out to me and over the lockdown, we had zoom call narrations. Listening to the story and reading the script, somehow got me really attached to the characters. I was in love with everything about this film. And things just fell into place."

The young actress is excited to share screen space with B-town's handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra. "I'm looking forward to seeing what Shantanu Bagchi sir has to show all of you. And I’m of course very excited to be sharing the screen with Sid. I’d like to thank RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media for having me on board as I’ve always admired the stories they’ve chosen to tell," Rashmika Mandanna shared a she sounded super happy on starting a new journey.

"For me, when this whole team came together to tell this story, I knew I wanted to be a part of it," the Geetha Govindham actress concluded.

Talking about the film, Sidharth Malhotra will play the role of a RAW agent in the film directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

