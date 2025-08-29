Taylor Swift Makes First Appearance Post Travis Kelce Engagement, Big Ring Finger Sparkler Grabs Eyeballs

The proposal of the year happened, and it’s taking every ounce of our Swiftie heart to not applaud at every chance that we get. It is known that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce popped the big question to Taylor Swift over a couple of weeks ago, and the two have kept it well under wraps since. With an Instagram announcement, the wishes poured in, and now the NFL WAGs have added a big name to their kitty. On August 28 local time, the newly engaged couple made their way to the VIP seating area of the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium. There, the songstress was able to show off her reported 8-carat diamond ring to the world.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the hottest duo in town

Taylor Swift was seen arriving at the Cincinnati Bearcats versus Nebraska Cornhuskers game with fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce as they watched from the stands. While sipping on a drink with her left hand, the Love Story singer left no chance to flaunt the big diamond ring resting on her finger. Known to be an old mine brilliant-cut sparkler, it was co-designed by jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine in collaboration with Travis Kelce. It is said to be at an estimated 550K USD, with some even making it into a million-dollar accessory.

It is known that the singer and the footballer got engaged around August 10 when she was at their Missouri home, recording the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by his brother Jason Kelce. The two sat there for hours talking about their dating era and their 2-year-long relationship, while planners decorated their back garden with intricate flower arrangements. He is said to have called her away for a glass of wine, only to get down on one knee to ask the big question.

The two shared photos on Instagram to celebrate their engagement and announced that 'Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married', earning millions of likes on their joint post.

