Akhanda 2 release postponed: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer pushed due to post-production delays

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working on his upcoming film, Akhanda 2. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film was initially slated for release on September 25, 2025, coinciding with Dusshera, but it looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer.

Akhanda 2 postponed from Dusshera release

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers of Akhanda 2 released a statement announcing the film’s postponement from its original September 25 release date.

Advertisement

The post read, “Akhanda 2 brings back the blockbuster combination of 'God of Masses' Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu, a duo celebrated for redefining mass action entertainers and creating some of the most iconic moments in Telugu cinema.”

“For a film of this scale, the re-recording, VFX, and the entire post-production process demand meticulous attention and therefore require additional time to present the film at its absolute best, considering the weight of expectations Akhanda 2 carries following the blockbuster success of the first part,” they further added.

The statement continued saying that while the crew is working tirelessly around the clock to deliver the best product, the film will be postponed from the original release date. Moreover, a new release date will be announced in due time.

The makers concluded and wrote, “We are fully committed to exceeding all expectations and giving audiences a theatrical experience worth the wait. Akhanda 2 Will Not Just Be A Film, It Will Be A Festival Of Cinema.”

Advertisement

See the official update here:

About Akhanda 2

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 - Thaandavam is an action drama, directed and co-written by Boyapati Sreenu. The sequel film features the veteran star as an Aghora who uses his powers to fight against evil and save the world.

The upcoming film is a sequel to NBK’s 2021 blockbuster Akhanda and features Samyuktha and Aadhi Pinisetty as co-leads.

Interestingly, Akhanda 2 was expected to clash with Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG (or simply OG). As the gangster action flick is also scheduled to release on September 25, 2025, after multiple postponements, it now appears that the clash between the two stars has been avoided.

ALSO READ: Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens are saying about Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer