Newswrap, August 27: Baaghi 4 trailer to launch on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19, Apurva director Nikhil Bhat locks Hollywood project next

Missed out on your daily dose of entertainment? Well, here we are back with today's newswrap. From Salman Khan launching Baaghi 4 trailer to Nikhil Nagesh Bhat signing to direct a Hollywood project, here's all that made headlines today.

Salman Khan to launch Baaghi 4 trailer with Tiger Shroff and others at Bigg Boss 19

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the much-awaited trailer of Baaghi 4 will be launched during Bigg Boss 19. The lead star cast, including Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, will visit Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss sets for the trailer launch.

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to launch Baaghi 4 trailer with Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa on Bigg Boss 19

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat set to direct a Hollywood movie under Universal Studios

Kill director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is all set to helm a big Hollywood project under the banner of Universal Studios. A top Hollywood star will play the main lead, for whom the casting is currently underway.

EXCLUSIVE: Nikhil Bhat locks a global action film with Universal Studios; Aims to cast top Hollywood actors in the film



Is The Raja Saab clashing with Jana Nayagan? Producer breaks silence

In a recent event, The Raja Saab producer hinted that the much-awaited Prabhas starrer is likely to release on Sankranthi 2026, instead of December 5, 2025. If it turns out to be true, the film will clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, at the box office.

Hridayapoorvam and Lokah open to a superb start at the box office

Malayalam cinema continues its golden era as both Hridayapoorvam and Lokah have opened to positive reception among the audience and the critics.

While Mohanlal starrer kicked off with Rs 3.25 crore, the Kalyani Priyadarshan-led superhero movie fetched Rs 2 crore in Kerala on the opening day. Both movies are poised to become big successes.

French Montana engaged to Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana is officially engaged to Sheikha Mahra, the Princess of Dubai, according to TMZ. French Montana’s representative confirmed that the engagement took place in Paris.

French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra After Her Divorce: All About the Royal Bride

