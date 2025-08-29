Love Marriage OTT Release: When and where to watch Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat starrer film online

Love Marriage, starring Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat in the lead roles, was released in theaters on June 27, 2025. The film is now available for streaming, and here are the complete details on how and where you can watch it on OTT.

When and where to watch Love Marriage

Love Marriage is available to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video starting August 29, 2025. The makers shared the official update via their social media handle.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Catch the wholesome family entertainer #LoveMarriage - Streaming on Prime Video India from AUGUST 29th. Directed by Shanmugha Priyan. A Sean Roldan musical.”

See the official update here:

Official trailer and plot of Love Marriage

Love Marriage tells the story of Ram, a 33-year-old man seeking a marriage alliance. He struggles to find the right match, especially due to his misogynistic and casteist family.

However, when the family bends their rules for him, Ram finds his bride in another village and travels there to make it official with an engagement ceremony. Just as his stars are finally about to align with the shy Ambika, the COVID-19 pandemic arrives, subsequently setting in the lockdown.

What follows next is an outlandish tale of romance and humor, centered on whether Ram will finally enter wedlock or not.

Cast and crew of Love Marriage

Love Marriage features Vikram Prabhu in the lead role and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Aruldoss, Gajaraj, Muruganantham, and many more in key roles. The film also features Sathyaraj in a cameo appearance.

Love Marriage is directed by Shanmuga Priyan, marking his debut in cinema. Sean Roldan composed the music, while Madhan Christopher and Bharath Vikraman served as the cinematographer and editor, respectively.

Vikram Prabhu’s upcoming movies

Vikram Prabhu is set to appear as the co-lead in the upcoming Anushka Shetty starrer Ghaati. The action crime drama is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, tells the tale of a woman’s rise as a criminal who later becomes a legend.

The movie also stars Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, and several others in important roles. Ghaati is slated to release in theaters on September 5, 2025.

