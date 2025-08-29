Lollapalooza India 2026 Full Lineup: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti to headline show, Yungblud, Kehlani, Fujii Kaze to perform

The 4th edition of Lollapalooza India is here, and it’s promising a fabulous lineup for the fans! According to the announcement on August 29, the 2-day music festival in January 2026 will be headlined by the likes of Linkin Park, who will be making their debut in India. Playboi Carti has been revealed as the other headliner of the show. To be held in Mumbai, marking a return after a round the sun, Lollapalooza India 2026's full lineup has shown promise to be a sell-out.

Lollapalooza India 2026 full lineup OUT

Previously, Linkin Park confirmed their attendance with a hint on their website, which was eventually announced to the fans after many months of whispers. Indian listeners of rock, alternative rock, R&B, Pop, Hip Hop, and even some J-pop will be rewarded with this lineup, which has displayed a massive pull with its early sales. The 40-name list boasts many acts from the West, including those with Grammy nominations and accolades far surpassing any expectations. YUNGBLUD, Kehlani, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Sammy Virji, Lany, and more will be lined up to present an impressive show on January 25 and 26, taking advantage of the national holiday week to bring in more attendees.

LANY, Calum Scott, Mother Mother, Bloodywood, Prithvi Presents, Baalti, Bunt., Nubiyan Twist, and more have been revealed to be performing. Many Indian acts, as well as indie acts, have been introduced as part of the lineup, allowing newer and more niche names to find their way onto the big stage. Ankur Tewari, The Ghalat Family, Karsh Kale, OAFF-Savera, MXRCI, and many more will be making their way in as performers. Check out the full list of names below.

The Friday revelation of the guest list comes amid fan demands of being transparent with the artists who will perform for the music festival thirsty crowd. With the growing influx of international musicians in the country, fans can finally breathe free.

