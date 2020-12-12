EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna teams up with rapper Badshah for a music video; Details Inside

Rashmika Mandanna is set to spread her talent even in the music world. The Dear Comrade actress has teamed up with Indian rapper Badshah for a music video.

At 24, South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has experienced success in the industry that a lot of seasoned female actors haven not. She is South Indian Cinema's most sought-after actors and is on a signing spree in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Now, the young actress is set to spread her talent wings even in the music world. Yes, the Dear Comrade actress has teamed up with Indian rapper Badshah for a music video. The shooting for the music video has kickstarted already and Rashmika is currently in Chandigarh with Badshah and team for the same.

Saga Music and YRF is producing a music video in collaboration and have roped in Badshah, Yuvan, Amit Uchana and Rashmika for the same. It will be interesting to see Rashmika Mandanna exploring something never done before. More details on the music video are awaited. Badshah has worked with many biggies including , Jacqueline Fernandez, , and Nora Fatehi.

Are you excited to see Rashmika Mandanna in a peppy number and in never before avatar? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

