Ghaati Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Anushka Shetty-Vikram Prabhu's film

Anushka Shetty's highly anticipated film Ghaati is finally here. Fans were eager to see the actress on the big screen. Now, Ghaati is out in theaters, and early viewers have shared their reviews on Twitter. Many have praised Anushka's performance in the film. Several have also lauded Vikram Prabhu's acting mettle. However, many people have expressed being unimpressed with the storyline of Ghaati.

Netizens review Ghaati

After watching the early screening of Ghaati, several netizens have taken to their X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their honest opinions. Many claim that Ghaati's first half is slow, but the second half promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. So before you watch the movie, take a look at what netizens think about the film.

One netizen wrote, "#Ghatti - Opinion. KrishJagarlamudi. Yes, the idea is fresh… but execution is a total letdown! AnushkaShetty shines in parts, but one performance alone can’t save a weak film. We all respect Krish for classics like Gamyam & Vedam, but with Ghatti".

Another user shared, "#Ghaati Below average! 1st half is predictable & boring with no impactful scenes for #AnushkaShetty. 2nd half is better, especially the rebelling scenes & she is ferocious. Writing is bad but few dialogues are brilliant. There is so much potential to make it better. Wait for OTT!"

While netizens have shared mixed opinions about Anushka Shetty-Vikram Prabhu's film, it will be interesting to see how Ghaati performs at the box office.

More about Ghaati

Ghaati, a Telugu action drama, stars Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The movie revolves around the story of a woman who hails from the Ghaati tribe. This tribe is known for growing and smuggling cannabis.

The story then shows what happens when her business partner betrays her. Anushka, who plays Sheelavathi, rises beyond expectations, becoming a legend in her community.

With Anushka in the lead, the film also stars Vikram Prabhu as the co-lead. Other actors in Ghaati are Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay and many more.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the action crime drama was initially set to release on July 11, 2025, but was postponed to September 5, 2025 and is finally out now.

