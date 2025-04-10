Good Bad Ugly Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Ajith Kumar starrer in theaters

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Good Bad Ugly has hit the big screens today, April 10. With its release, fans are rushing to their nearest cinema halls to catch the first day, first show. If you're also planning to enjoy this Tamil action comedy with your family and loved ones, make sure to check out these Twitter reviews first.

Viewers felt that Good Bad Ugly is a decent mass entertainer that works in parts and primarily serves as fan service for Ajith Kumar. Many said the first half was solid and engaging, while the second half began promisingly with a flashback sequence but lost steam soon after, becoming a bit dragged toward the end.

Several audience members appreciated the well-executed mass sequences and were thrilled to see Ajith Kumar in a vintage avatar. However, they also pointed out that the film lacked a strong storyline and emotional depth, relying heavily on typical build-up moments and action blocks that started to feel repetitive.

While the background score was described as fitting, some felt it could have done more to elevate key scenes. The production values received praise, though.

Overall, viewers felt that although the film might not meet everyone's expectations, it's still a better outing for Ajith and Trisha Krishnan in recent times and worth a watch for fans who enjoy his classic mass appeal.

"#AK - What an electrifying energy that he brings to this film! He’s not just acting—he’s living every frame, completely immersed and enjoying every moment on screen," read a review shared by a netizen on X.

Check out more reviews below:

Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and features an ensemble cast led by Ajith Kumar, who plays the role of AK. Trisha Krishnan stars as Ramya, while veteran actor Prabhu appears as Jayaprakash. The film also includes Arjun Das, Prasanna, and Sunil, who play AK’s aide. Meanwhile, Usha Uthup, Rahul Dev, and Redin Kingsley round out the supporting cast.

