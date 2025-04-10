Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar’s wife Shalini, daughter Anoushka surprise fans as they catch FDFS; director Adhik Ravichandran joins

The first day, first show of Good Bad Ugly turned extra special for fans as Ajith Kumar’s wife Shalini and daughter, Anoushka, made a surprise appearance at Rohini Theatre. Fans were thrilled to see the star’s family joining them for the grand release. Director Adhik Ravichandran was also seen enjoying the crowd's reaction.

Advertisement

Several videos of their visit went viral on social media. In the clips, Shalini and Anoushka can be seen soaking in the electric atmosphere inside the theater. The videos showcased them smiling and cheering as fans danced with joy during Ajith Kumar’s intro scene. One can see the crowd erupting with whistles, claps, and dance, turning the screening into a full-on celebration.

Shalini looked visibly moved by the overwhelming love fans are showing for Ajith, while Anoushka appeared equally excited.

Take a look at the videos below:

Since this morning, social media has been buzzing with positive responses for Good Bad Ugly. Viewers shared that the movie felt like a pure one-man show with Ajith Kumar delivering an energetic and fun performance after a long time.

They appreciated Arjun Das for getting decent screen space. While many felt the background score was loud, they admitted it added to the mass appeal. However, audiences pointed out that the film lacked a strong story and emotional depth.

Advertisement

It heavily relied on build-up scenes, slow-motion shots, and an overdose of retro songs. Overall, viewers described it as a good film made strictly for Ajith fans.

Take a look at the reviews below:

Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and written by Adhik Ravichandran, Ravi Kandasamy, and Harish Manikandan. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

It stars Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Das in key roles. The cinematography is handled by Abinandhan Ramanujam, while Vijay Velukutty takes care of the editing. On the other hand, the music for the film is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Good Bad Ugly.

ALSO READ: Good Bad Ugly LIVE Updates: Audience response, box office, early reviews and more about Ajith Kumar's film