Jailer 2: Did Rajinikanth just confirm release date of his sequel movie after wrapping up key schedule?

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is currently in production, with the superstar reprising his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, it seems that the release date of the movie has now been confirmed by Rajinikanth himself.

Did Rajinikanth confirm Jailer 2 release date?

According to a report by The Economic Times, Rajinikanth confirmed that Jailer 2 will be released on June 12, 2026. The actor was spotted at Chennai airport after returning from a key shooting schedule in Kerala.

Speaking with media personnel, the superstar said, “We are planning to release Jailer 2 on June 12, 2026. The shooting has been going very well.” As per the ongoing buzz, the sequel will wrap up filming by December 2025 or January 2026, providing ample time for post-production.

More details about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming Tamil-language action comedy starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is a sequel to Jailer (2023), which was a massive blockbuster at the box office.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie will have Muthuvel Pandian dealing with larger threats than the first installment, ensuring bloodshed and chaos. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa are set to return to their original roles, while new cast additions are SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Anna Rajan, to name a few.

Additionally, Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal are expected to make cameos once again, while Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mithun Chakraborty will reportedly make extended appearances in the sequel.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in a leading role in the action entertainer, Coolie. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film narrates the story of Deva, a former daily wage worker and union leader who is shaken by the sudden demise of his close friend Rajasekhar.

As Deva investigates his friend’s death, he unearths secrets linked to a crime syndicate. Aside from Rajinikanth, the film featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and others in pivotal roles. Moreover, Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also made cameo appearances.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is set to appear alongside Kamal Haasan for an ambitious project. However, the duo and production teams are yet to finalize on a director.

