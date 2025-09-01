7 South OTT releases to watch this week: Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa to Bigg Boss Telugu 9

South Indian films and shows are once again arriving on streaming platforms this week, bringing some of the most-awaited titles right to the comfort of your home. If you’re wondering what to watch, here are some South OTT releases you should have in your watchlist.

7 South OTT releases to watch this week

1. Kannappa

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal

Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh

Mukesh Kumar Singh Genre: Devotional Epic

Devotional Epic Language: Telugu

Telugu Streaming date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kannappa narrates the tale of Thinnadu, a fierce young tribal hunter who is an atheist. After being ousted by his tribe for falling in love with Nemali, the princess of a neighbouring clan, the couple finds refuge in a deep forest.

On a fateful day, Thinnadu discovers a Shiva Lingam and begins making offerings to the idol, influenced by his lover’s devotion. What unfolds is a profound transformation as he evolves into one of Lord Shiva’s greatest devotees, even offering his own eyes.

2. Kammattam

Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev

Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev Director: Shan Thulasidharan

Shan Thulasidharan Genre: Mystery Crime Thriller

Mystery Crime Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Where to watch: ZEE5

Kammattam follows Inspector Antonio George, a police officer who suspects foul play in the mysterious death of Samuel Umman. As his investigation leads him to Samuel's employee, Francis, Antonio realises that a much larger conspiracy is at play.

Whether Antonio solves the case or whether something darker lurks in the shadows forms the crux of the series.

3. Raveendra Nee Evide

Cast: Anoop Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Sheelu Abraham, Azeez Nedumangad

Anoop Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Sheelu Abraham, Azeez Nedumangad Director: Manoj Palodan

Manoj Palodan Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming date: September 3, 2025

September 3, 2025 Where to watch: Saina Play

Raveendra Nee Evide is a comedy thriller that tells the tale of Raveendran, a weather officer obsessed with certainty. However, his life takes a wild turn after a strange incident with a neighbour leads him to suspect his wife.

As doubt clouds his judgment, he is forced to find himself in unexpected and chaotic situations.

4. Surrender

Cast: Tharshan, Lal, Sujith Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Munishkanth

Tharshan, Lal, Sujith Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Munishkanth Director: Gowthaman Ganapathy

Gowthaman Ganapathy Genre: Crime Thriller Drama

Crime Thriller Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Streaming date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Where to watch: SunNXT

Surrender tells the story of two cops - a rookie and his soon-to-retire senior. Just as everything seems stable, a case involving missing firearms and election funds puts the seasoned officer in the crosshairs of a ruthless gangster.

Now, the rookie must race against time and do everything in his power to save his mentor, uncovering the truth.

5. Kadhikan

Cast: Mukesh, Unni Mukundan, Ketaki Narayan, Krishnanand, Gopu Krishna, Sabitha Jayaraj

Mukesh, Unni Mukundan, Ketaki Narayan, Krishnanand, Gopu Krishna, Sabitha Jayaraj Director: Jayaraj

Jayaraj Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Kadhikan centers on Chandrasenan, a once-popular storyteller in the 1980s who now works as a sawmill employee after his art falls out of favor. However, his life takes a turn when a young schoolboy expresses interest in learning the craft.

The film unfolds into a touching tale of mentorship, revival, and rediscovery of life’s purpose.

6. Flask

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Sidharth Bharathan, Aswathy Sreekanth

Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Sidharth Bharathan, Aswathy Sreekanth Director: Rahul Riji Nair

Rahul Riji Nair Genre: Comedy Thriller Drama

Comedy Thriller Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Streaming date: September 4, 2025

September 4, 2025 Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Flask follows Jyothi Kumar, an aspiring singer who ends up as a police constable. Tasked with providing security to the arrogant District Judge Venkitesh Balaji, he often lands in trouble, owing to his clumsy behaviour.

However, things take a dark turn when the duo is kidnapped by a Maoist group, leading to a high-stakes survival game.

7. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9

Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni Genre: Reality Show

Reality Show Language: Telugu

Telugu Streaming date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss Telugu returns with season 9, once again hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, marking his 7th consecutive season.

What makes this season special is the inclusion of commoners as contestants for the first time in the Telugu show’s history. To facilitate this, the makers have held a digital pre-show titled Bigg Boss Agnipariksha where in which a total of 40 contestants competed.

Three winners from the pre-show will be selected on September 5, 2025, who will then get a place inside the Bigg Boss Season 9 house.

