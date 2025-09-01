7 South OTT releases to watch this week: Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa to Bigg Boss Telugu 9
Still wondering what to watch on OTT this week? Here’s a list of South films and shows releasing for streaming this week.
South Indian films and shows are once again arriving on streaming platforms this week, bringing some of the most-awaited titles right to the comfort of your home. If you’re wondering what to watch, here are some South OTT releases you should have in your watchlist.
7 South OTT releases to watch this week
1. Kannappa
- Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal
- Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh
- Genre: Devotional Epic
- Language: Telugu
- Streaming date: September 4, 2025
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kannappa narrates the tale of Thinnadu, a fierce young tribal hunter who is an atheist. After being ousted by his tribe for falling in love with Nemali, the princess of a neighbouring clan, the couple finds refuge in a deep forest.
On a fateful day, Thinnadu discovers a Shiva Lingam and begins making offerings to the idol, influenced by his lover’s devotion. What unfolds is a profound transformation as he evolves into one of Lord Shiva’s greatest devotees, even offering his own eyes.
2. Kammattam
- Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev
- Director: Shan Thulasidharan
- Genre: Mystery Crime Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Streaming date: September 5, 2025
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Kammattam follows Inspector Antonio George, a police officer who suspects foul play in the mysterious death of Samuel Umman. As his investigation leads him to Samuel's employee, Francis, Antonio realises that a much larger conspiracy is at play.
Whether Antonio solves the case or whether something darker lurks in the shadows forms the crux of the series.
3. Raveendra Nee Evide
- Cast: Anoop Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Sheelu Abraham, Azeez Nedumangad
- Director: Manoj Palodan
- Genre: Comedy Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Streaming date: September 3, 2025
- Where to watch: Saina Play
Raveendra Nee Evide is a comedy thriller that tells the tale of Raveendran, a weather officer obsessed with certainty. However, his life takes a wild turn after a strange incident with a neighbour leads him to suspect his wife.
As doubt clouds his judgment, he is forced to find himself in unexpected and chaotic situations.
4. Surrender
- Cast: Tharshan, Lal, Sujith Shankar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Munishkanth
- Director: Gowthaman Ganapathy
- Genre: Crime Thriller Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Streaming date: September 4, 2025
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Surrender tells the story of two cops - a rookie and his soon-to-retire senior. Just as everything seems stable, a case involving missing firearms and election funds puts the seasoned officer in the crosshairs of a ruthless gangster.
Now, the rookie must race against time and do everything in his power to save his mentor, uncovering the truth.
5. Kadhikan
- Cast: Mukesh, Unni Mukundan, Ketaki Narayan, Krishnanand, Gopu Krishna, Sabitha Jayaraj
- Director: Jayaraj
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Streaming date: September 4, 2025
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
Kadhikan centers on Chandrasenan, a once-popular storyteller in the 1980s who now works as a sawmill employee after his art falls out of favor. However, his life takes a turn when a young schoolboy expresses interest in learning the craft.
The film unfolds into a touching tale of mentorship, revival, and rediscovery of life’s purpose.
6. Flask
- Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Sidharth Bharathan, Aswathy Sreekanth
- Director: Rahul Riji Nair
- Genre: Comedy Thriller Drama
- Language: Malayalam
- Streaming date: September 4, 2025
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
Flask follows Jyothi Kumar, an aspiring singer who ends up as a police constable. Tasked with providing security to the arrogant District Judge Venkitesh Balaji, he often lands in trouble, owing to his clumsy behaviour.
However, things take a dark turn when the duo is kidnapped by a Maoist group, leading to a high-stakes survival game.
7. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9
- Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni
- Genre: Reality Show
- Language: Telugu
- Streaming date: September 7, 2025
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Bigg Boss Telugu returns with season 9, once again hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, marking his 7th consecutive season.
What makes this season special is the inclusion of commoners as contestants for the first time in the Telugu show’s history. To facilitate this, the makers have held a digital pre-show titled Bigg Boss Agnipariksha where in which a total of 40 contestants competed.
Three winners from the pre-show will be selected on September 5, 2025, who will then get a place inside the Bigg Boss Season 9 house.
