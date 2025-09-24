5 Telugu and Kannada movies to watch on OTT this week: Nara Rohith's Sundarakanda to road trip romance Doora Theera Yaana

A fresh lineup of Telugu and Kannada movies is set to stream this week on OTT. If you’re wondering what to watch, here’s a list of releases ranging from romantic comedy dramas to crime actioners you need to check out.

5 Telugu and Kannada movies to watch on OTT this week:

1. Sundarakanda

Cast: Nara Rohith, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Virti Vaghani, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Sathya, Ajay, VTV Ganesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Raghu Babu

2 hours and 17 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming date: September 23, 2025

Sundarakanda is a romantic comedy drama that follows Siddhartha, a man who is about to turn 40. A stubborn bachelor, he has 5 non-negotiable ideals for his life partner, making it nearly impossible for him to find love.

His life takes a surprising turn when he falls for Eira, a young student at the college where he works as a lecturer. But things get complicated when Vaishnavi, his childhood love, returns to his life. Whether Siddhartha finds his life partner is what the film is about.

2. Hridayapoorvam (Telugu and Kannada-dub)

Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, Nishan, Meera Jasmine (cameo), Basil Joseph (cameo)

Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Baburaj, Nishan, Meera Jasmine (cameo), Basil Joseph (cameo) Director: Sathyan Anthikad

Sathyan Anthikad Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming date: September 26, 2025

Hridayapoorvam is a Malayalam language movie starring Mohanlal in the lead role, which will be available for streaming in Telugu and Kannada. The story revolves around Sandeep Balakrishnan, a wealthy businessman who runs a cloud kitchen in Kochi, Kerala. Despite success, he lives in emotional isolation, restricting anyone from entering his personal circle.

A few weeks after undergoing his heart transplant surgery, Sandeep is invited to Pune for the engagement ceremony of Haritha, the daughter of his heart donor. However, circumstances make him extend his stay with Haritha and her family.

As he develops a deeper bond with them, Sandeep slowly begins to understand the emotions tied to the heart he received, leading him down a path of self-discovery and healing.

3. Ghaati

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay

Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Krish Jagarlamudi Genre: Action Crime Drama

Action Crime Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 36 minutes

2 hours and 36 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming date: September 26, 2025 (tentative)

Ghaati is an action crime drama starring Anushka Shetty, which was released in theaters on September 5, 2025. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the film is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 26, 2025.

The film narrates the story of Sheelavathi, a fierce woman from a marginalized community forced into the illegal cultivation and trade of cannabis. Dreaming of a better future, she attempts to break free from the crime world by starting an independent business.

However, this rebellion brings her into direct conflict with the local cannabis syndicate, leading to devastating personal losses. Rising from grim circumstances, Sheelavathi embarks on a journey of vengeance and empowerment, becoming a legend in her community.

4. Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (Telugu and Kannada-dub)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathi Pillai, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Idavela Babu, Niranjana Anoop, Lal, Vinay Forrt, Noby Marcose, Saaf, Suresh Krishna

Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathi Pillai, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Idavela Babu, Niranjana Anoop, Lal, Vinay Forrt, Noby Marcose, Saaf, Suresh Krishna Director: Althaf Salim

Althaf Salim Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 33 minutes

2 hours and 33 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: September 26, 2025

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK) tells the story of Aby and Nidhi, a couple about to get married. A day before their wedding, Nidhi reveals a recurring dream in which Aby arrives on a white horse.

Wanting to fulfill her dream, Aby arranges a white horse for his wedding entry. However, on the big day, the horse is startled by camera flashes, causing Aby to fall and slip into a coma.

The film follows what happens to Aby and his relationship with Nidhi as they navigate through uncertainty and hope.

5. Doora Theera Yaana

Cast: Vijay Krishna, Priyanka Kumar M, Sruthi Hariharan, Sharath Lohitashwa, Arun Sagar, Sudha Belawadi

Vijay Krishna, Priyanka Kumar M, Sruthi Hariharan, Sharath Lohitashwa, Arun Sagar, Sudha Belawadi Director: Mansore

Mansore Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

Musical Romantic Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 18 minutes

2 hours and 18 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming date: September 26, 2025

Doora Theera Yaana is a Kannada-language romantic drama that revolves around Akash and Bhoomi, a young techie couple who have been in a relationship for over five years and are now planning to get married.

But just before starting their wedding preparations, they begin questioning their relationship and whether it is truly the right step. To put their love to the test, the couple decides to go on a road trip.

Whether the journey helps in saving their long-term relationship or pushes them apart is the emotional heart of the film.

