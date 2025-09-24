Drishyam 3 is officially happening: Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph reunite, continue Georgekutty's story with pooja ceremony

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has been generating buzz for quite some time. Now, the veteran superstar of Malayalam cinema has once again teamed up with director Jeethu Joseph for the third installment of the popular franchise, taking Georgekutty’s story to the next level.

Mohanlal kickstarts Drishyam 3 with a pooja ceremony

Drishyam 3 officially began its journey on September 22, 2025, with a traditional pooja ceremony. The makers shared official images from the lamp-lighting ritual on their social media handle.

The producers have now also unveiled a video glimpse from the event, showcasing Mohanlal alongside the rest of the cast and crew. In addition to the superstar, the ceremony was attended by director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Following the sacred lamp-lighting, the cast and crew indulged in a cake-cutting ceremony, celebrating the auspicious beginning of the shoot.

Watch Drishyam 3 pooja here:

About the Drishyam franchise

For those unfamiliar, Drishyam 3 is the upcoming sequel in the popular and critically-acclaimed Drishyam franchise. The first installment, released in 2013, told the story of Georgekutty, a humble local cable TV network owner living with his wife and daughters in a quaint village in Kerala.

Known for his frugal lifestyle and simple nature, Georgekutty’s life takes a grim turn when Varun Prabhakar, son of IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing. The family soon comes under suspicion, and a complex web of secrets unfolds.

What really happened to Varun, and how far will Georgekutty go to protect his family? These questions form the heart of the first installment, which became a massive theatrical success and was lauded by critics. It was later remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Sinhala, and Mandarin Chinese.

8 years after the original film’s release, Drishaym 2 premiered in 2021 directly on Amazon Prime Video. The movie continued Georgekutty’s efforts to shield his family as a sharp new officer tried to unravel the truth.

Now, four years later, the makers are returning with a third installment, which is expected to be released by late 2025 or early 2026.

ALSO READ: 5 Telugu and Kannada movies to watch on OTT this week: Nara Rohith's Sundarakanda to road trip romance Doora Theera Yaana