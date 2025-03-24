‘Inki shaadi hogi…’: Salman Khan makes comment on Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding plans with Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna has been rumored to be dating Vijay Deverakonda for several years now. While speculations about their relationship surface from time to time, her Sikandar co-star Salman Khan's recent remarks at an event have sparked fresh buzz. It all began when the Bollywood actor addressed his age gap with the Pushpa 2 actress.

ALSO READ: Rashmika dropped a hint on marriage with Vijay

During the Sikandar trailer launch, Salman Khan said that if the heroine had no issue with the age difference, others should not be concerned either. He further added that even if she got married and had a daughter in the future, he would be open to working with her as well, joking that he would get permission from the mother anyhow.

In Salman Khan's words, "Jab heroine ko problem nahi ho rahi toh aapko kyu ho rahi hai. Inki shadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ka permission toh mil he jaega. (When the heroine has no problem, why do you have a problem? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her too. Her mother will surely give permission.)"

While Salman Khan addressed the criticism surrounding his 31-year age gap with Rashmika Mandanna, what caught fans' attention was his comment about her marriage. Many took it as a hint that wedding bells might soon ring for Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda. As speculations continue to grow, both have chosen to remain silent on the matter.

Advertisement

The couple has been rumored to be dating ever since they worked together in Geetha Govindam. While it was just a rumor at first, it gained momentum when they were spotted together at several events. Even during festivals or vacations, they have been seen together, including visits to each other’s homes.

They also promote each other's films on social media, and their frequent photos and videos from outings and dates often surface online. Nonetheless, Rashmika and Vijay have never publicly confessed to being in a relationship with each other.

On the work front, Rashmika is all set for the release of her film Sikandar. She will also be seen in Kuberaa, Thama, The Girlfriend and several other movies. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom is also eyeing a summer release on May 30.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.