Rajinikanth opens up about Vettaiyan; compares TJ Gnanavel’s cop film to Darbar co-starring Nayanthara

Legendary actor Rajinikanth, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Vettaiyan was spotted outside the Chennai airport today (September 28). The Jailer actor interacted with the paps and talked about how TJ Gnanavel’s directorial will be different from his and Nayanthara starrer Darbar.

Talking to the media about Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth said, "Vettaiyan has huge expectations among the audience, I'm definitely hoping that the movie will meet their expectations. Both Darbar and Vettaiyan are cop films, but Vettaiyan will be very different from Darbar” (loose translation)

For the unversed, Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Vettaiyan explores the tale of an IPS officer, who is recognized as an encounter specialist in the police force. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is anticipated to be a typical Rajinikanth-style action movie, with the superstar donning the role of a police officer once again.

On a related note, in an earlier interview with 123 Telugu, the film’s director shared that Rajinikanth will be seen in quite a few action sequences and songs, bringing the much-needed spectacle to the silver screen once again.

Filmmaker TJ Gnanavel said, “After Jailer’s massive success, the expectations on Rajini sir have increased a lot. Vettaiyan will have songs and fights as well. But I didn’t deviate from what I wanted to convey. We have seen films about encounter specialists before, but we have never seen their background stories. Vettaiyan throws light on their thinking process.”

Apart from Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Abhirami, and many more in pivotal roles. It is worth mentioning that the movie marks the reunion of Thalaivar and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, apart from Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will also be seen in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is anticipated to be an action flick and features veteran actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao. Besides, Coolie will also feature Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir in key roles.

