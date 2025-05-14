AA22xA6: Allu Arjun and Atlee’s superhero film likely to release on Pongal 2027

Allu Arjun has left his massive fan base excited for his upcoming movie with Atlee. A high-budget film said to be in the superhero zone, it marks one of the first-ever collaborations between the actor and the director.

Now, a new report by Telugu Chitraalu claims that the tentative release date for the magnum opus is set for around Pongal 2027. It is believed that shooting for the Atlee directorial will begin by December 2025.

This will be followed by a year-long schedule dedicated to completing the extensive CGI and VFX work with precision. Only after this phase will the project be ready for its theatrical release.

Currently, Allu Arjun is undergoing rigorous training under celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens, while pre-production for AA22 continues over the next six months.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either the makers or Allu Arjun regarding these reports. Fans remain on their toes, eagerly looking out for every small update about this much-anticipated film.

Back on May 2, during his appearance at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, Allu Arjun shared some key insights and addressed the ongoing buzz surrounding the project.

He expressed being highly impressed with Atlee’s creative storytelling and shared that they were on the same wavelength creatively.

The Pushpa 2 actor hinted that their collaboration would introduce a whole new visual spectacle to Indian cinema.

In his words: “I really liked the idea that he told me and I like his aspirations. I felt we were like-minded on many levels. We hope to bring a very new visual spectacle to Indian cinema. It will be a very international presentation with total Indian sensibilities.”

A previous report by India Today revealed details about Allu Arjun’s raw and rugged look for his role in AA22xA6. It stated that the vision for the character required the actor to undergo intense physical and mental training to prepare for the role.

