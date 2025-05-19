New South movies releasing on OTT this week (May 19 - May 25): Abhilasham, Sumo, Hunt and more

Get ready to update your watchlist. Some of the most talked-about South Indian movies and web series are arriving on OTT this week. With exciting storylines and star-studded casts, these releases are perfect for your weekend plans. If you're wondering what to watch next, here’s a roundup of all the titles dropping this week.

Advertisement

New South OTT releases this week

1. Pendulum

Cast: Vijay Babu, Anumol, Prakash Bare, Indrans

Where to watch: ETV Win

When to watch: May 22, 2025

Pendulum is a Malayalam mystery thriller written and directed by Rejin S. Babu in his debut. The film stars Vijay Babu as Dr. Mahesh Narayan, who begins to experience strange visions during a short family trip. The story shifts between reality and dream sequences, connecting the lives of Mahesh, Amir, and Angel.

Mahesh finds himself in shared dreams involving two children, triggering a chain of revelations. As he investigates further, he uncovers secrets about lucid dreaming, memory loss, and a long-forgotten tragedy. With help from characters like John Master and Kochu Thressia, Mahesh discovers he’s been unintentionally navigating a shared dream space that hides dark truths.

2. Heart Beat Season 2

Cast: Deepa Balu, Anumol, Charukesh, Amit Bhargav

Where to watch: JioHotstar

When to watch: May 22, 2025

Heart Beat is a Tamil medical drama series that has officially returned for a second season. The show is set in the fictional RK Multispeciality Hospital. It focuses on Reena's life, a young intern who begins her medical journey under the strict supervision of Dr. Radhi, the hospital’s chief doctor.

Advertisement

Initially overwhelmed, Reena slowly adapts to the demands of hospital life. She develops close ties with fellow interns and begins a romantic relationship with Arjun. The first season followed her transformation from a nervous intern to a confident medical professional. Season two picks up with Reena in a more responsible role, managing juniors while dealing with complex friendships.

3. Sumo

Cast: Shiva, Priya Anand, Yoshinori Tashiro

Where to watch: Tentkotta

When to watch: May 23, 2025 (Tentative)

Sumo, directed by SP Hosimin, tells the story of Tashiro, a Japanese sumo wrestler who washes ashore in Tamil Nadu and is taken in by Shiva. The film explores themes of brotherhood and community as Shiva helps Tashiro rediscover his identity. The latter is initially believed to have the mental age of a toddler but is later revealed to be a champion wrestler.

The narrative moves through Shiva's journey of preparing Tashiro for a big match. Along the way, the story includes various subplots involving comedic and emotional moments.

Advertisement

4. Abhilasham

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, Arjun Ashokan, Binu Pappu

Where to watch: Prime Video, Manorama Max, Simply South

When to watch: May 23, 2025

If you like to watch Malayalam romantic dramas, then do watch Abhilasham. Directed by Shamzu Zayba, the film received a positive response from audiences and is now preparing for its digital premiere. The story revolves around Abhilash, who has always loved Sherin but has never expressed it before she moved away.

When Sherin unexpectedly returns to their hometown, his old emotions resurface. Things take a turn when Sherin asks him to send attar bottles abroad, triggering a minor legal issue. Abhilash’s friend Navas Vallikkunnu, a lawyer, adds to the complications deliberately to bring the two closer. Another important character, Thaju, enters the narrative and plays a crucial role in how events unfold.

5. Hunt

Cast: Bhavana, Renji Panicker, Chandhunadh, Aditi Ravi, G. Suresh Kumar, Dain Davis

Where to watch: Manorama Max, Simply South

When to watch: May 23, 2025

Advertisement

Hunt is a Malayalam horror thriller that blends a murder mystery with supernatural elements. The film follows Dr. Keerthy, a forensic graduate, who is assigned to investigate an old unresolved murder case. At first, the case seems straightforward. But as Keerthy digs deeper, strange events begin to unfold.

She starts sensing a mysterious link with the victim. Soon, hallucinations and eerie experiences cloud her reality. The investigation becomes personal, blurring the line between logic and the unknown. The story then focuses on uncovering a hidden truth from Keerthy’s past. After nearly a year, it is now set for its much-awaited OTT release.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such stories!

ALSO READ: Anaganaga OTT verdict: Sumanth's Telugu family drama debuts online, check how netizens are reacting to it