Vallamai OTT release date: When and where to watch Premgi's Tamil crime drama film online

Vallamai is a Tamil crime drama that hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. Helmed by Karuppaiyaa Murugan, the movie opened to positive responses, with Premgi’s performance particularly appreciated by viewers. After its theatrical run, fans began to wonder about its OTT debut. Well, there’s good news as the movie is set to make its digital premiere soon.

When and where to watch Vallamai

Vallamai will start streaming on Aha Tamil from May 23, 2025. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "Ivanga life-aee mothama maariduchu..#Vallamai Premieres from May 23rd on namma @ahatamil."

Official trailer and plot of Vallamai

The story of Vallamai follows Saravanan and his daughter Boomika as they move to Chennai, hoping to start afresh after the loss of his wife. However, their new beginning takes a tragic turn when Boomika is assaulted. When Saravanan seeks help from the police, they fail to take any action.

Determined to seek justice on their own, Boomika tells her father that running away won’t change anything, as people are the same everywhere. She chooses to confront her trauma head-on, and Saravanan promises to stand by her. Though he hides his own pain to protect her, his support remains unwavering.

The story then follows their determined efforts to track down the person responsible. Saravanan and Boomika take the investigation into their own hands, uncovering clues and navigating twists along the way. They encounter a range of characters—including a doctor and an auto driver—who offer insights and perspectives on the case. While several suspects emerge during their search, their true involvement remains uncertain, adding layers of suspense to the narrative.

Cast and crew of Vallamai

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Premgi, Divya Darshini, Deepa Shankar, Valakku En Muthuraman, CR Rajith, Supergood Subramani, Subramanian Madhavan, and Vidhu. The music is composed by GKV, with cinematography by Sooraj Nallusami. Editing is handled by C Ganesh Kumar, and art direction is credited to Sk Ajay. The action sequences are choreographed by SR Hari Murugan, adding intensity to the film’s gripping narrative.

