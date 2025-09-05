Little Hearts Twitter Review: Here’s what audience has to say about Sosha and Sibi’s chemistry in new rom-com

Little Hearts is one of the most lighthearted films to have hit theaters this year. The movie starring Mahima Nambiar and Shane Nigam in the leads is based on the romance and comedy genres, which the audience has been enjoying on the big screens. Prior to the film release, the movie made headlines for the controversy that led to it being banned in the GCC countries.

The movie showcases three love stories simultaneously, one of which is based on homosexuality. While the producer of the film described it as a “mysterious element,” the GCC board found it to be objectionable.

Fans react to Little Hearts on X

The audience of the recently released, lighthearted romcom shared their thoughts over the film on their X (formerly Twitter) accounts. One of the users, on their social media, called Little Hearts a clean entertainer. They wrote, “Clean entertainer with comedy, music & chemistry working well. Worth watching in theaters.”

Another fan shared, “#LittleHearts is a pure dose of emotions. A heartwarming story with beautiful performances & soulful music. A must-watch that leaves you smiling & teary-eyed at once!”

A third netizen went on to state, “#LittleHearts Youthful energy! Mouli humor. A fun, lighthearted rom-com with plenty of laughs! Worth a watch for today's generation!”

Another one of the viewers shared their thoughts over the movie. They penned, #LittleHearts First Half Total fun and laughs! Hero-heroine vibe is fresh. If the second half keeps this energy, it’s a banger!”

A review read, “Just watched #LittleHearts. The film is a delightful entertainer, filled with hilarious comedy sequences delivered brilliantly by the cast. The dialogues are trendy, well-written, and perfectly timed, adding to the overall charm. A thoroughly enjoyable watch and truly worth experiencing on the big screen.”

What is Little Hearts about?

Little Hearts is a fun and lighthearted comedy that tells the tale of three couples whose destinies are intertwined. Apart from love stories, the movie also focuses on a father-son relationship, which oozes a lively chemistry.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Little Hearts is a romantic comedy featuring three unique love stories and the lively chemistry between Sibi (Shane Nigam) and his father, Baby (Baburaj). Known as 'Simple Sibi' for his problem-solving skills.”

As for the cast members, the film stars Mahima Nambiar, Shane Nigam, Anagha, Ramya Suvi, and Arun Ajitkumar, among others.

Little Hearts is running successfully in theaters.

